The DC superhero show casts Savannah Welch as the former Batgirl.

Titans has found its Barbara Gordon for season 3

Meet your new Barbara Gordon.

Titans announced Tuesday that Savannah Welch (Six) has been cast as the former-Batgirl-turned-Gotham City Police Commissioner in season 3.

Barbara's introduction comes as Titans relocates from San Francisco to Gotham City for the new season, which will air on HBO Max following the shuttering of DC Universe. When Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) returns to Batman's hometown, he's reunited with Barbara, whose career as Batgirl ended when she was shot and paralyzed by the Joker. While Barbara has a combative relationship with Dick's mentor, Bruce Wayne, she and Dick end up rekindling their romance and starting a new crime-fighting partnership.

Of course, this isn't the only change coming in the show's third season: Former Robin Jason Todd (Curran Walters) will transform into the Red Hood as he becomes obsessed with taking down his former team, the Titans; Anna Diop's Starfire will finally get her own super-suit; and the series will also introduce the fear-toxin-loving baddie Scarecrow, a.k.a. Dr. Jonathan Crane, an inmate at Arkham Asylum who moonlights as a profiler for the GCPD.

Welch's previous screen credits include Boyhood and The Tree of Life. Titans seasons 1 and 2 are available on HBO Max now.

