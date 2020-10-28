Tiny Toons reboot coming to Cartoon Network and HBO Max

The Tiny Toons are going to be invading your TV all over again... or, well, whatever device you watch TV on these days.

Tiny Toons Looniversity, a new series featuring the characters from the beloved 1990s animated series Tiny Toon Adventures, is coming to Cartoon Network and HBO Max. Like the original series, the reboot will follow a new generation of cartoon characters — including Babs and Buster Bunny, Plucky Duck, and more — as they attend Acme Looniversity, where they study under the legendary Looney Tunes characters in hopes of becoming "professional toons."

Tiny Toon Adventures originally ran from 1990 t0 1992, a collaboration between Warner Bros. Animation and Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. The show won several Emmy Awards including two for Outstanding Animated Program.

The new series, which has received a two-season, straight-to-series order, will likewise be produced by Warner Bros. and Amblin, with Spielberg returning as executive producer. This news comes as the studios' other 1990s collaboration, Animaniacs, is about to return with a reboot of its own on Hulu.

“For many kids, Tiny Toons was their introduction to the world of Looney Tunes and, over time, Buster, Babs, Plucky and all the characters grew to be just as beloved by an entirely new generation," Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said in a statement. "The continuation of our great creative partnership with Amblin Television will bring these characters back for fans of all ages to enjoy.”

And now, we'll leave you with the original show's insidiously catchy theme song: