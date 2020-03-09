30 Rock producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock land post-apocalyptic animated series at Netflix

Has the news been putting you in an apocalyptic mood lately? Well, the people who brought you 30 Rock may have just the thing. EW has confirmed that Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, producers of 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, have landed a new series at Netflix. It's titled Mulligan, and in a rare move for this team, it's animated — and very much concerned with rebuilding the world after an alien invasion.

The official logline sounds as though the aliens won't be a focus of the series, so much as what humanity must do in their wake. "After an alien attack destroys the earth, what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch," the logline reads. "But can we get it right this time? And does anyone know how to, like, farm?"

Image zoom Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mulligan was co-created by Carlock and Sam Means, who will serve as executive producers alongside Fey.

In good news for 30 Rock fans, Mulligan isn't even the only show Fey and Carlock are working on right now. They also have an untitled live-action comedy on the horizon starring Ted Danson as the mayor of Los Angeles. Stay tuned for news about both projects as they continue to develop.

