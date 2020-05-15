The Mandalorian season 2 casts Timothy Olyphant in mystery role

Okay, who's not appearing in The Mandalorian season 2?

Here's another actor coming to the Disney+ series: Timothy Olyphant, of Justified and Deadwood fame.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Olyphant is on board Mando in an as-yet-unrevealed role, sources say.

Disney has not confirmed any of the show's second season castings, which have been leaking steadily in recent weeks.

There's also reportedly Michael Biehn (Aliens) in an unknown role, Temuera Morrison (Star Wars: Attack of the Clones) as a presumed Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) as an alleged live-action Bo-Katan, and Rosario Dawson (Sin City) as an alleged Ahsoka Tano.

The Mandalorian season 2 is planned to launch October. The season wrapped filming in early March, just in time for the industry-wide shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Directors include Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), along with Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars) and showrunner Jon Favreau (Iron Man).

