Timothy Olyphant's Seth Meyers interview goes joyously off the rails

Start your day off right by watching this clip of Timothy Olyphant's interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night. It's six minutes of pure joy as the Justified and now Fargo actor gets wonderfully kooky as he makes himself a cocktail and shows Meyers all of the official talking points FX gave him for the new season of their anthology series.

"Usually I don't get through my introduction of you because usually when you're here in person you come out and interrupt me," Meyers began.

Well, now that he put that in Olyphant's head, the actor decided he was missing something super crucial in order to continue the interview. So, he jets off camera to make Meyers wait for him to make a cocktail. The bit continued as Olyphant returned only to ask if Meyers wanted a drink as well and realizing he can't make Meyers a drink. It's a virtual interview!

Things get even sillier as, about two-and-a-half minutes in, Meyers asks Olyphant if they can talk about Fargo. At which point out, came the talking points — even though he didn't have "a chance to look at them yet."

To explain how showbiz works for the folks at home, Olyphant said, "What we do generally is we get the job and before that job airs we tell everybody the show's amazing. 'It's the best work I've ever done.' And then we go get another job and we get that job based on the job you just did and you're saying it's the best work you've ever done. And then when that job comes out and it sucks, it's fine because you already got another job and that job's amazing, it's the best work you've ever done."

So, how about Fargo? Meyers noted that Olyphant will often tell the late-night host when he's worked on something awful. "Here's the good," Olyphant said. "This show? It's amazing. It's the best work I've ever done."

