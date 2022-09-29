"Do you know what it's like to have to whisper to your daughter like, 'You can't talk to me like that' on the set of your own show?"

Timothy Olyphant is quickly learning that working with a family member isn't as easy as one might think.

The actor, who starred as Deputy Raylan Givens in the FX series Justified for six seasons, recently recounted his hilarious experience collaborating with his daughter Vivian on the show's upcoming reboot, Justified: City Primeval. As it turns out, the actress, who plays the daughter of Olyphant's character, would often poke fun at him on set.

"She did all that bulls--- where she'd write, like, 'favorite Olyphant' on a big board and put my name and her name," he said on Wednesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I lost in a landslide. Like, a landslide! There was like one Star Wars geek that voted for me… It was terrible!"

In fact, Olyphant joked that any chance he had of maintaining the reputation he'd carefully crafted during his several years shooting the show had been thwarted after Vivian was cast in the series.

"One of the things about Justified in particular is that, over time, you've earned a little bit of a reputation where perhaps people… can be a little nervous around you, or feel intimidated," he explained. "We hired the one person, guaranteed, who doesn't feel that way at all. In fact, she's not only not nervous around me, she's kinda over it."

Olyphant, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, added that he often had to remind his daughter to take his scene suggestions seriously, much to her chagrin.

"She's like, 'Dad, no, stop it. Ugh. God. Leave me alone.' And I'm like, 'I'm the star of the f---ing…!'" he said. "Do you know what it's like to have to whisper to your daughter, like, 'You can't talk to me like that' on the set of your own show? It's terrible! I was like, 'Nobody talks to me like that!'"

Jokes aside, Olyphant clarified that he's actually very proud to star alongside Vivian in the reboot. "It was an incredible experience," he said. "She was remarkable, and it was a joy to work with her. She worked very hard. She auditioned for it, and I wasn't surprised that they hired her, and it was really special."

Justified: City Primeval is set to premiere in 2023. Watch the clip of Olyphant discussing his daughter above.

