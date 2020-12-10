Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Timothée Chalamet is gearing up for his Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend.

In behind-the-scenes photos from the show's Instagram account, the Dune actor can be seen at a table read and going over scripts. He's also captured with cast members Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, and Alex Moffat — all masked up, of course.

One cast member we don't spot in the photos, but who fans want to see Chalamet with in a sketch is Chloe Fineman, who's previously busted out her spot-on impressions of the actor, as well as Drew Barrymore and Carole Baskin.

On Saturday, Chalamet will be accompanied by musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, which is fitting as the actor is set to play Springsteen's pal Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic. Chalamet may have been tapped to host to help promote Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, but the movie has been pushed to 2021.

Next week, Kristen Wiig returns to the Studio 8H stage for her fourth appearance as host, after fronting April's season 45 virtual finale in the beginning of quarantine. The Wonder Woman 1984 star will be joined by Dua Lipa.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.