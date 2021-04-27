You can own Timothée Chalamet's Harry Styles costume from Saturday Night Live
The outfit is up for auction along with dresses worn by Dolly Parton and Glenn Close, a jacket worn by Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and much more.
One lucky person out there can soon look like Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet-style.
You may remember the outfit Chalamet rocked (see below) while playing the pop star on NBC's Saturday Night Live in December, including an impeccable striped sweater-dress shirt combo. The complete ensemble is now being auctioned off by Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers, as part a special event to benefit performing arts-focused charity The Actors Fund.
That's just one piece of the pop-culture memorabilia up for bid at the massive auction. Others include dresses worn by Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton, and Glenn "Da Butt" Close; Hugh Jackman's Wolverine jacket from X-Men: Days of Future Past; a script from the original Broadway production of Cats; and much, much more. The auction was organized by Christine Baranski, who donated some items of her own, including an autographed Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again script.
"I asked my friends and colleagues of stage and screen to lend support to this meaningful auction and the response has been extraordinary," the Good Fight star said in a statement. "Our colleagues in the performing arts need our support during this incredibly difficult time of crisis. The Actors Fund has provided a much-needed lifeline to our industry, and their work is nothing short of miraculous."
The Actors Fund provides services such as affordable housing and healthcare for the entertainment community, including not just actors but writers, producers, and below-the-line crew members.
The auction kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. It will also feature a separate collection of lots to benefit the Costume Industry Coalition, which formed last year to advocate for the survival of New York City's custom costume industry. Those items include a pair of boots from Hamilton signed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tickets to The Lion King and Aladdin once the shows reopen on Broadway (dare to dream), and other costumes worn by Jackman. Personally, we'll be keeping an eye on this monkey music box from The Phantom of the Opera.
Related content:
Comments