You can own Timothée Chalamet's Harry Styles costume from Saturday Night Live

The outfit is up for auction along with dresses worn by Dolly Parton and Glenn Close, a jacket worn by Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and much more.

One lucky person out there can soon look like Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet-style.

You may remember the outfit Chalamet rocked (see below) while playing the pop star on NBC's Saturday Night Live in December, including an impeccable striped sweater-dress shirt combo. The complete ensemble is now being auctioned off by Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers, as part a special event to benefit performing arts-focused charity The Actors Fund.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Timothée Chalamet as Harry Styles Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I asked my friends and colleagues of stage and screen to lend support to this meaningful auction and the response has been extraordinary," the Good Fight star said in a statement. "Our colleagues in the performing arts need our support during this incredibly difficult time of crisis. The Actors Fund has provided a much-needed lifeline to our industry, and their work is nothing short of miraculous."

The Actors Fund provides services such as affordable housing and healthcare for the entertainment community, including not just actors but writers, producers, and below-the-line crew members.