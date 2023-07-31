Ke Huy Quan joins Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and Jonathan Majors in the Marvel multiverse.

Time is running out in the Loki season 2 trailer

The God of Mischief is slipping through time — and not by choice.

After uncovering the dark secrets behind the Time Variance Authority, Tom Hiddleston's Loki is back for more in season 2 of his Disney+ solo series. This time, the clock is ticking as the once-villainous Loki plays the hero to keep the multiverse from collapsing into chaos.

In a new trailer, Loki reveals that he's glitching between the past and future, where he's seen the dire consequences of Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) actions. In the first season, his love interest/variant betrayed him by stabbing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the eccentric puppeteer behind the TVA, allowing variants of the dangerous antagonist to exist in various parallel timelines. We've already seen the consequences in the form of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania villain Kang the Conqueror, but the trailer hints that there are endless possibilities ahead.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in 'Loki' season 2 Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in 'Loki' season 2 | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Loki, Mobius (Owen Wilson), and fellow TVA worker OB (Ke Huy Quan, making his Marvel debut) will team up to navigate the dangerous, ever-expanding multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and a solution to the ticking clock.

The second season, which consists of six episodes, also includes the return of Eugene Cordero, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong, Rafael Casal, and more.

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+ Ke Huy Quan in 'Loki' season 2 | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Loki season 2 will premiere on Disney+ October 6, 2023. Check out the trailer above and a poster below.

LOKI, Season 2 'Loki' season 2 poster | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

