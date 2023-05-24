Tim Robinson’s chaotic comedy show returns for a third season — because triples is best.

The I Think You Should Leave season 3 trailer features Fred Armisen, weird old guys, and so much screaming

Grab a sloppy steak and don your best Dan Flashes shirt: I Think You Should Leave is returning for a third season.

Tim Robinson's bizarro sketch show is one of the best things on Netflix — a chaotic collection of comedy, screaming, and excellent car ideas. Not only has it spawned countless memes, but it's also become an awards darling, with Robinson winning an Emmy in 2022. Now, Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming third season (out May 30), and it's packed with signature Robinson weirdness — from shrieking drive-thru confrontations to an adult man dressed as a baby.

This season also boasts an impressive list of guest stars, including Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Tim Heidecker, and Beck Bennett. Longtime ITYSL actor (and Robinson's Detroiters costar) Sam Richardson is also back as yet another outlandish game show host. (This time, he's hosting something called "Metal Motto Search," complete with a robot climbing a wall.)

I Think You Should Leave season 3 premieres May 30 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.

