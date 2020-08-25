It's time to dust off the Binford Tools.

Home Improvement stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are going back into the shop together to be a part of the upcoming History competition series Assembly Required. The network announced a 10-episode series order on Tuesday, set to debut in 2021.

“Assembly Required (working title) will spotlight the best and brightest builders from across the country, at their home workshops, as they compete to breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing," History said in the announcement. "This new series will push each contestant to their limits while testing their ability and ingenuity to not only rebuild it but to build it better. In each episode, Allen and Karn will also dive into the unique history around these items to celebrate the men and women who crafted them, and the techniques used."

Allen (Last Man Standing) is set to star and executive produce, while Karn (Pen15, also an EP on Assembly) will be doing the hosting duties. Details about the actual proceedings on the competition are still unknown, although Allen promises to remind people of the importance of Tool Time.

“Let’s face it -- we’re living in a throwaway society,” Allen said in his announcement statement. “We buy, break, replace… rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild? There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks – so I’ve created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own.”

Allen and Karn are known as the handy duo behind the '90s mainstay Home Improvement on ABC, which ran from 1991 to 1999. Allen starred as Tim "The Toolman" Taylor, the host of show-within-a-show Tool Time along with his much handier sidekick Al Borland (Karn).

In 2018, there were conversations about a Home Improvement revival. Hopefully, Assembly Required can fill-in our dose of nostalgia until then. (Insert Allen's signature grunt.)

