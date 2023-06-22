Tim Allen is addressing the legal troubles facing one of his former TV sons.

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played eldest son Brad Taylor on Home Improvement from 1991-1999, is the subject of a new investigation by The Hollywood Reporter into allegations of domestic violence and financial fraud against the actor and producer.

In October 2020, Bryan was arrested in Oregon and charged with numerous counts, including felony strangulation and harassment (he eventually pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors — menacing and fourth-degree assault). In addition, THR spoke to four unnamed sources who are accusing Bryan of stealing their money through a fraudulent agriculture-technology startup scheme.

"I don't know what's going on with him," Allen told THR. "Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process. At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can't control. I don't know what happens when people get corrupted. You just don't know."

In an interview with THR, Bryan defended himself against the claims of fraud, saying he was not "running some shady scam deal or something." He added, "What people don't understand is that you take risks. Nothing is for sure. It's the same with movie investments and everything else, you lose or you win."

Speaking to his domestic violence arrest, which occurred 16 days after he publicly announced his split from ex-wife Carly Matros, Bryan said it "got so blown out of proportion" by Oregon law enforcement.

"We didn't even really get that physical. We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear," he said. "At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could've fought it… but that's more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day."

Bryan is still involved with the woman, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, and they've since had several children.

"I know Zach's heart. He's got to figure out his own way," Allen said.

