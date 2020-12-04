Mike Baxter, meet Tim Taylor.

Last Man Standing is staging a Home Improvement crossover, of sorts, for its final season.

Star Tim Allen will reprise his former TV role as the Taylor family patriarch and Tool Time host for a surreal Last Man Standing episode which has Allen playing both sitcom dads at the same time.

The episode’s setup: “The Baxters see double when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman who bears an uncannily resemblance to Mike, who is struggling with an idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary vlog.”

Here's a preview of the season which includes a snippet from the episode, titled "Dual Time":

Allen's Home Improvement was a hit comedy series that ran for eight seasons on ABC starting in 1991.

The ninth and final season of Last Man Standing premieres at a special day and time, Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m. following the debut of Mayim Bialik's new comedy Call Me Kat. Then the show shifts to Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

