Tim Allen claims ABC and Disney are 'disappointed' by Pamela Anderson's flashing accusation

Allen addressed the claims in the parking lot of a Starbucks. "She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that," he told Daily Mail. "She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney [and] ABC, really."

Allen then called Anderson "a good girl."

A source close to the situation told EW there have been no formal conversations at ABC about the alleged incident.

Anderson appeared as Lisa, Tool Time's first Tool Girl, for two seasons of Home Improvement before she departed to focus on Baywatch. In Love, Pamela, the former Playboy model claimed Allen flashed his penis at her on her first day of filming, when she was 23 and he was 37.

"I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," Anderson writes. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

"It was the first of many bizarre encounters where people felt they knew me enough to make absolute fools out of themselves," she continues.

Allen has denied the claims. "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," he told EW through his representative.

The actress told Vanity Fair she has no "ill will" towards Allen, "but like the rest, it should never have happened," Anderson said. "This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate. My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career."

Anderson recounts the highs and lows of her life, in her own words, in her memoir Love, Pamela and companion Netflix documentary film Pamela, a Love Story, both out Jan. 31. She chronicles her rise to fame, rocky romances, and the infamous stolen sex tape that also featured her ex-husband Tommy Lee. She also touches on Hulu's limited series Pam & Tommy, which she had no involvement in.

"I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick," Anderson says in the film. "I want to take control of the narrative for the first time."