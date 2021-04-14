General Hospital Streaming Options

General Hospital's tribute to the late John Reilly is getting an extra-special personal touch.

Actress, writer, and social media star Caitlin Reilly — daughter of the GH legend — will appear in the upcoming episode of the ABC soap honoring him, EW has confirmed.

"Going full camp for pops," she wrote in her Instagram story Wednesday, reacting to the news. "Beyond grateful."

As first reported by Variety, Caitlin Reilly will step into the role of Annie, the daughter of her father's character, Sean Donely. (Annie was last seen in 2013, played by Courtney Halverson.) Annie's mother is Tiffany Hill (Sharon Wyatt), and the character was named after the family's longtime friend Anna Devane (Finola Hughes).

The tribute episode is expected to air this spring.

Caitlin Reilly, John Reilly Caitlin Reilly and John Reilly | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Everett Collection

"Words can't describe how honored I am to be playing my dad's daughter on the show," Caitlin Reilly said in a statement to Variety. "I grew up on the set of General Hospital, watching him work for years, so it's exciting to dive into a new character in honor of him. He'll absolutely be by my side in spirit on set rooting me on. It fills my heart with gratitude to be a part of this tribute to him, and to feel so close to him working on a show he loved so much doing."

The character of Sean Donely was once police commissioner of Port Charles, the fictional city where the soap is set. The senior Reilly played the role off and on, beginning in 1984. He also portrayed Alistair Crane on NBC's Passions for eight seasons, and appeared on other shows including Sunset Beach, Arliss, Beverly Hills, 90210 (he played Kelly Taylor's dad), and Dynasty. Reilly died in January, at 84.

Caitlin Reilly has a robust following on TikTok, where she shares funny videos about the kinds of people who irritate just about everyone — like someone trying to cut the line at a vaccine clinic.

Streaming Options

Related content: