TikTok crew Hype House opens its doors for Netflix reality series

A reality series following the social media collective Hype House is currently in production from Netflix, and some of the most popular content creators adored by the TikTok masses are set to star.

Viewers will get an inside look at Hype House, the group living in a Los Angeles mansion, which is home to stars Sienna Mae Gomez, Alex Warren, Jack Wright, Kouvr Annon, Chase Hudson, Nikita Dragun, Larri Merritt, and Thomas Petrou. The unscripted series will give an unfettered look at their lives, according to a release from the streamer on Thursday.

HYPE HOUSE Social media collective Hype House is based out of an LA mansion. | Credit: CARLOS GONZALEZ/NETFLIX

The show's debut season promises to reveal the Gen Z stars' journey from "humble beginnings to overnight fame," as well as insight into how they're coming into their own, falling in love, and tackling the next stage of their lives.

Details as to how many episodes will be released and when, and episode length hasn't been revealed as of yet.

