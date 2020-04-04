Want more Tiger King? Jeff Lowe says Netflix is dropping new episode next week

Image zoom

Tiger King type TV Show network Netflix genre True Crime

On the heels of Netflix's huge success with Tiger King, could the streaming service be rushing to bring viewers more?

According to Jeff Lowe, one of the subjects featured in the true crime documentary about exotic wild animal owners in the United States, the streamer is working on a bonus episode they plan to release next week. He dropped the news in a recording he made on Cameo, a service where fans can pay a participating celebrity or reality star to make a personalized video message.

“Netflix is adding one more episode, it will be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow,” Lowe says in the video clip.

The documentary unravels the world of Joe Exotic, the self-proclaimed Tiger King, who keeps hundreds of wild animals in cages as part of his G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. Lowe is introduced in later episodes as Exotic's business partner and the current owner of the zoo.

Exotic filed a lawsuit against Lowe from prison, where he's serving a 22-year sentence for crimes against his animals and a murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis Carole Baskin. Exotic claims Lowe filed false statements against him to federal agents.

Netflix has shown interest in releasing more content around their hit documentary, with a video interview from prison with Exotic released on their Twitter account Friday featuring a short Q&A with Exotic recorded from prison on March 22. Exotic has since been transferred to FMC Fort Worth where he's reportedly in isolation after being exposed to COVID-19 at the Oklahoma prison.

"When I walk out of there am I going to be as crazy as I was before? That will never change," he says while laughing in the exclusive Twitter video.

While in good spirits, Exotic seems resigned to the crimes he committed against the hundreds of animals he previously owned.

"Go sit in a cage with your animals for a week," he says. "I mean, when I left the zoo and I sent my chimpanzees to a sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my chimpanzees went through for 18 years, I'm ashamed of myself."

Exotic also shockingly admitted he's leaving the past behind in other ways and is now focused purely on the future.

"I'm done with the Carole Baskin saga. It's time now to turn the tables and Joe get out of jail a free man and exonerated from all these charges," he said.

EW has reached out to Netflix and representatives for producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin but has not heard back.

Related content: