Meet the Tiger King: Netflix docuseries trailer unravels a zookeeper murder plot

"Animal people are nuts. They're all crazy." The interviewee from Netflix's new docuseries isn't just talking about the music video for "I Saw a Tiger," a country song about, you guessed it, tigers.

In the first trailer for Tiger King, the producers behind Netflix's Fyre Festival documentary (we all know the one) turn their camera next to Joe Exotic, an Oklahoma man who presided over an exotic animal park with hundreds of lions, tigers, and bears (oh my!) at his disposal.

He's also a guy with a polyamorous relationship, his own country songs about tigers, and, oh yeah, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for shooting and killing five tigers, illegally selling exotic animals, and paying a hitman thousands of dollars to kill one of his rivals, Carole Baskin, a Floridian animal rights activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary.

Tiger King promises to dig into all of this, including how drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders are also involved in the world of big cats. It's animal people gone wild. But nothing is more wild than Exotic's music video for "I Saw a Tiger."

The docuseries will premiere on Netflix this March 20. Watch the trailer above.

