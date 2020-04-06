Carole Baskin's missing husband the focus of Tiger King sequel at ID

Image zoom Carole Baskin Facebook

Investigation Discovery is taking on Tiger King.

The crime documentary cable channel just announced an unofficial limited series sequel to Netflix's blockbuster docuseries.

But ID will focus less on the wild personalities of big cat owner Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage and more on the Netflix show's biggest unsolved mystery: What happened to Carole Baskin's missing husband?

"Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus," ID said in a statement. "Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking – except for one man – and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series."

The project is titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, which promises to show "the investigation you didn’t get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows and the exclusive footage that has never been shown."

Baskin's husband Don Lewis was reportedly worth $5-7 million when he vanished on Aug. 18, 1997. His disappearance is still considered an open case, and Florida authorities recently made a public plea for more leads for their investigation after Tiger King became a pop culture phenomenon. Baskin has unequivocally denied any involvement in her husband's disappearance on multiple occasions, including in a statement released after Tiger King's premiere, in which she called the documentary "salacious and sensational."

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s Tiger King, but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President ID. “ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama – featuring a missing husband, a hitman, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It's time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.”

There's no premiere date yet set, but you can bet ID will get this on the air as soon as humanly possible.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors that Netflix might drop an additional episode of Tiger King after big cat zoo owner Jeff Lowe reportedly made the claim there was more coming, but Netflix has not confirmed or denied the reports.

