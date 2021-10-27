Joe Exotic's claws are out for Carole Baskin in Tiger King season 2: 'I will make a deal with the devil'

Joe Exotic might be caged in prison, but his crusade against Carole Baskin roars loud and clear in the first trailer for Tiger King season 2.

The season 2 trailer picks up in the aftermath of Netflix's hit docuseries, with (most) personalities involved enjoying a spike in attention and profits following season 1's success — all except Exotic, the former tiger breeder and operator of the since-closed Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park who was sentenced to 22 years in jail following a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin, an animal rights activist, as well as violations of wildlife laws.

"There's an innocent man in prison. Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I'm paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it's time to speak up," Exotic says in a phone call from a Texas federal prison.

Season 2 will also seemingly dive deeper into Baskin's plot revolving around her former husband, Don Lewis, who disappeared in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002. Fan theories have speculated that Baskin had something to do with her husband's disappearance — with many going as far as to speculate that she killed him — but the trailer introduces alternate explanations, including "shady characters down in Costa Rica" who had dealings with Lewis.

The trailer ends with Exotic proclaiming that "we've gotta put our differences aside or we're all gonna die in here," seemingly with relation to Baskin and a prison release offer suggested by her and her current husband, Howard: "If I have to make a deal with the devil, I will make a deal with the devil," Exotic says.

In an interview with Mirror in April, Howard said he would support Exotic's release from prison if he supported the Big Cat Safety Act, which forbids people to own large cats — particularly lions and leopards.

"If he were to do that, it might position him in a positive way for a pardon," Howard told the publication. "And frankly, I might be willing to go and urge at least a reduction in his sentence."

Exotic later responded to Howard's statement in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet: "It's time for Carole and Howard to put up or shut the hell up because I'm accepting their offer."

Baskin won control of Exotic's 16,439-acre Oklahoma property in 2020 after a ruling from a federal judge, and, in 2021, sold the land with the express stipulation that it "never be used as a zoo, or for anything related to Tiger King," the Dancing With the Stars alum told Yahoo in a subsequent interview.

Tiger King season 2 premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer above.

