Tiger King 2 is coming! Netflix announces new season of streaming hit

The docuseries that sucked in an entire nation during the early months of the pandemic is coming back.

Tiger King, the Netflix docuseries that sucked in an entire nation during the early months of the pandemic, and spawned what ended up not becoming a Nicholas Cage-starring drama series, is getting a season 2.

Netflix announced that the second season of the reality show, the first installment of which focused on the unique individuals involved in private tiger zoos, including controversial and eccentric former zookeeper Joe Exotic, who's currently serving a 22-year sentence for hiring a hitman to kill his nemesis, Carole Baskin.

No information was available about which of the colorful characters from season 1 might be back, but producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are returning for the second season.

Tiger King Joe Exotic in season 1 of 'Tiger King' | Credit: Netflix

Since the series' release, Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) isn't the only subject from Tiger King who's fallen on hard times. Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren, who were both featured heavily in the series, had more than five dozen big cats seized by federal authorities from their Oklahoma zoo after they were accused of violating the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in May.

Erik Cowie, who testified against Exoctic after working as one of the zookeepers at his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma (which has since been converted into a private film set for Tiger King-related television content) was found dead at 52 earlier this month. And Doc Antle, a zoo owner who was also featured in the series, was indicted on wildlife trafficking charges back in October 2020.

Tiger King Carole Baskin on 'Tiger King' season 1. | Credit: Netflix

Meanwhile, Baskin and the mystery of her disappearing husband Jack "Don" Lewis, has continued to fascinate viewers. Lowe, who took over ownership of Exotic's Oklahoma zoo before it was raided by the feds, has been vocal about his belief that Baskin may have played a role in Lewis' vanishing act in 1997. "There's no doubt. There's no question. We know so much more than that documentary showed," Lowe told David Spade last year about the mystery looming over the series.

Asked about season 2, Lowe told Spade at the time that he's not sure if subjects from season 1 would be onboard for it, especially Baskin, who has slammed the production as "salacious and sensational." "I don't know anybody, particularly Carole Baskin, is going to want to collaborate with them now. We'll see," Lowe said.

But that doesn't mean there won't be plenty to explore. Goode and Chaiklin previously told EW they have a lot of leftover footage from what they had to cut out because of time constraints.

