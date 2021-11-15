Tiger King season 2 takes on Carole Baskin's missing husband: 'By the end, he made a mess'

The first clip from the new season dives back into the curious case of Don Lewis.

One of the biggest mysteries to arise in the hit docuseries Tiger King is what happened to Carole Baskin's missing husband, Don Lewis, who vanished in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002.

Now the first clip from Tiger King season 2 has arrived, and it delves right back into the curious case. While many viewers have speculated that Baskin was involved in her husband's disappearance, even theorizing that she killed him (both of which she has vehemently denied), the new clip features several talking heads who suggest that Lewis was mixed up with some shady characters — both at home in the U.S. and abroad.

Carole baskin Carole Baskin isn't happy about 'Tiger King' season 2. | Credit: Facebook

"He told me he was in danger," one interview subject says, speaking Spanish. "He said it was over money. He had some problems with some people in the U.S. They were really bad men. I asked, 'Bad men?' He said, 'Very, very bad… They will kill you.'"

The excerpt also features Baskin's ex-boyfriend Alan Schreier, who reflects on the "unscrupulous type of people" she said Lewis hung around with. He also says Lewis did "horrible stuff to Carole."

Another unidentified man says of Lewis, "I believe he was a good man, but by the end, he made a mess."

Fans will presumably get more answers — or perhaps more questions — when Tiger King season 2 debuts Nov. 17. The season is proceeding despite Baskin recently suing Netflix and Royal Goode Productions and attempting to bar them from using footage of her and her Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in the new episodes. (Her request for a temporary restraining order was denied, and Netflix has argued that she has "no claim at all.")

The first season of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness captured the years-long feud between animal rights activist Baskin and her rival Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, the now-imprisoned founder of an exotic animal park in Oklahoma.

Watch the new Tiger King clip above.

