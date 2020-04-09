New Tiger King episode coming Sunday, Netflix releases teaser

Tiger King type TV Show network Netflix genre True Crime

Heads up, all you cool cats and kittens: Netflix just confirmed a new episode of Tiger King is coming.

The streaming service will drop an eighth episode of the smash-hit documentary series that's taken a quarantined world by storm since its March 20 debut.

The new episode, titled The Tiger King and I, is being released Sunday and is billed as an aftershow hosted by Joel McHale. There are also new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Here's the teaser:

Tiger King averaged 19 million viewers during its first 10 days of release, according to Nielsen, which surpasses Stranger Things season 2 (17.5 million) and is set to topple Stranger Things season 3 (20.5 million). Tiger King went from 2.4 million viewers its debut weekend, then jumped to 19 million viewers by March 30. Using the fuzzier metric of "reach" (which means viewers watched at least some of the documentary rather than the whole thing), Tiger King has reached 34 million.

News of an additional episode coming was first leaked by big cat enthusiast Jeff Lowe, who took over the zoo owned by Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for charges that include attempting to hire a hitman to murder his rival, animal sanctuary owner Carole Baskin.

Since the release of the original series, Baskin has slammed the documentary, writing, "There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries not only does not do any of that but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers." Baskin recently told EW that producers had not asked her to participate in the new episode and that she would not participate even if she was asked, though producers could theoretically use any previously shot footage that might have been left on the cutting room floor.

Earlier this week, crime documentary cable channel Investigation Discovery announced an unofficial limited series sequel to Tiger King focusing on the mysterious disappearance of Baskin's husband and her potential involvement in it, allegations which she unequivocally denies.

Related content: