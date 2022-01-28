Tiger King Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Joe Exotic won't be seeing his freedom anytime soon, but it will be one year sooner than he thought.

On Friday, the 58-year-old Tiger King star — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — was resentenced to 21 years in prison. The new mandate is just a year shy of his original 22-year sentence, which he received for his participation in the murder-for-hire plot against activist and chief rival Carole Baskin.

Last July, a judge for Oklahoma's 10th District Court ordered Exotic to be resentenced following an appeal from the Tiger King star that they had made an error allowing Baskin to attend the trial proceedings. According to Deadline, Baskin reportedly testified again during the new resentencing.

Tiger King's Joe Exotic says he has 'aggressive cancer' in note from prison

Exotic was first sentenced in 2020 after being found guilty of hiring multiple people (including an undercover FBI agent) to kill Baskin in 2016. He was also convicted for killing tigers to add room for more big cats at his park, G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Okla. He has been serving his sentence in Fort Worth, Tex. but in November, he was transferred to a federal medical facility in North Carolina after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, which he'd previously revealed in an Instagram post.

Baskin won control of Exotic's 16,439-acre Oklahoma property in 2020 after a ruling from a federal judge, proceeding to sell the property with the stipulation it wouldn't be used to promote any further seasons of the popular Netflix series.

