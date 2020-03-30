Image zoom Carole Baskin Facebook

Tiger King type TV Show network Netflix genre True Crime

Hello, cats and kittens!

Tiger King fans can't get enough of Carole Baskin and the mystery of her disappearing husband Jack "Don" Lewis, especially the motley crew featured in the Netflix documentary. Jeff Lowe, who is the current owner of Joe Exotic's Oklahoma zoo and the subject of a lawsuit filed by Exotic from prison, spoke with David Spade for a livestream version of the comedian's Lights Out With David Spade about whether he thinks Baskin may have played a role in Lewis' vanishing act in 1997.

“There’s no doubt. There’s no question. We know so much more than that documentary showed," Lowe said to Spade about the mystery that looms over the series. "You know, Netflix whitewashed a lot of it," Lowe alleged. "I think because of legal exposure from something they can’t prove. But we have a lot more evidence against her that just wasn’t shown.”

It's not just fans who are interested in learning more about what really happened to Tampa millionaire Lewis. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office still has Lewis listed as a "missing endangered adult" in their missing person registry, and on Monday Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted a plea for new leads in the case thanks to renewed interest from the show.

Baskin has unequivocally denied any involvement in her husband's disappearance on multiple occasions, including in a statement released after Tiger King's premiere, in which she called the documentary "salacious and sensational."

"[Tiger King] has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don 21 years ago,” Baskin wrote in a blog post. “The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers."

Producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin responded to Baskin on Sunday, saying "she wasn't coerced" and that they were forthright with the portrayal of the characters.

Lowe told Spade he's not mad at the producers for how the documentary turned out, even if he's not fully on board with how everything played out. And as for a season 2, he said he doubts some of the other subjects would be onboard for it. "I don't know anybody, particularly Carole Baskin, is going to want to collaborate with them now. We'll see."

But that doesn't mean it's dead in the water. The producing pair told EW they have a lot of leftover footage from what they had to cut out because of time constraints that could be used for a second season. Long live Tiger King!

Related Content: