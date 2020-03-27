Jared Leto dressed as Joe Exotic and live tweeted a Tiger King streaming party

Image zoom Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage; Netflix

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens. In case you missed it, Oscar winner Jared Leto, the star of Morbius and perpetual wearer of some pretty "exotic" attire, hosted an official Netflix Tiger King viewing party on Thursday night where he dressed up as Joe Exotic and live tweeted the affair. It was purrr-fect.

Earlier in the day, Leto dropped some high-quality artwork for us to print out and adorn our walls, featuring his face Photoshopped onto Exotic's body. The star invited viewers to join him for the event, which is part of The Jared Leto Cinema Club he launched last week with Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Then later, when the festivities began at 6 p.m. PT, he unveiled his viewing party looked, coming complete with a cowboy hat and tiger plushie strapped to his arm. "Got my popcorn. Pressing play on #TigerKing Episode 1. Let's do this," he tweeted.

The actor and musician proceeded to live tweet the first episode of the hit docuseries about Joe Exotic, a whacky exotic animal park zookeeper with an obsession with tigers who was later arrested and imprisoned for a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, another rival animal park owner. But it also explores the strange players in this particular world of exotic animals.

The show has become a bit of a star standout in these stressful times of coronavirus, which Leto only found out about really after emerging from a technology-less meditation retreat in the desert. Needless to say, this live-tweet session was highly anticipated. Here are some highlights.

Leto offering photo proof that he and Baskin have a very similar wardrobe.

Giving us a reality check about the important message underneath this docuseries: "For the record no one should keep these animals in cages like this. Not ok. We need to protect exotic / endangered animals and their wild habitats."

Sharing the full music video for Exotic's seminal work "I Saw a Tiger" and then later suggesting his band Thirst Seconds to Mars cover the song.

And realizing he owns more Tiger King fashions than he thought, while hunting for a certain turquoise necklace.

Let's now add Leto to our dream-casting list for that hypothetical scripted Tiger King movie.

