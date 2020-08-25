It's official: Joe Exotic starring Kate McKinnon is coming to NBCU platforms

Couldn't get enough of Tiger King on Netflix? You're in luck: NBCUniversal Television has made a straight-to-series order for Joe Exotic that will revisit the whole sordid affair.

The limited series will star Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, the big cat enthusiast who discovers how Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding big cats and using them for profit. Both Baskin and Schreibvogel were the subject of Netflix's Tiger King docuseries earlier this year.

The limited series will air across NBCU's scripted platforms -- NBC, Peacock and USA.

“She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry,” according to the project's logline. “But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

The role of Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel has not yet been cast.

McKinnon will also executive produce the limited series that's based on the second season Wondery’s Over My Dead Body podcast. It will be written by Etan Frankel (Sorry for Your Loss).