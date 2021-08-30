Baskin first won control of the zoo last year when a judge ruled she would be allowed to take over the property.

Carole Baskin sells Joe Exotic's former zoo, bans new owners from using it for 'anything related to Tiger King'

Carole Baskin has officially sold Joe Exotic's zoo, but with a major catch.

Yahoo confirmed that Baskin sold the Oklahoma property that was previously used as an exotic animal park and heavily featured in Tiger King to a local couple — with the stipulation that it can never be used for anything related to the popular Netflix series. TMZ first reported the news.

"When we sold the property in June, we required that it never be used as a zoo, or for anything related to Tiger King or anything like that," the Dancing With the Stars alum told Yahoo.

"If it became an RV park or storage unit, we don't want it named the Tiger King RV Park," added Baskin's husband Howard. "We would like the 20 years of mistreatment of animals there to be forgotten and be history."

Carole Baskin Carole Baskin | Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Last year, a judge ruled that Baskin — who owns the the nonprofit sanctuary Big Cat Rescue — would be allowed to take over the 16,439-acre property, which included the acquisition of several trucks. Exotic (who goes by Joseph Maldonado-Passage) is currently serving a 22-year sentence for a murder-for-hire plot towards Baskin and for multiple violations of wildlife laws. Howard previously confirmed he would consider supporting Exotic's early release if he supported the Big Cat Safety Act, a mandate that prohibits ownership of big cats such as lions and leopards.

While a planned Amazon series based on Exotic's life and starring Nicolas Cage was scrapped last month, the Baskins remain busy with their own creative pursuits. Currently, they're working on a documentary called Shooting Joe Exotic with Louis Theroux and recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Conservation Game, a documentary focused on the story of Tim Harrison, a retired cop who "starts to suspect that America's top television celebrity conservationists may be secretly connected to the exotic pet trade."