Tiger King's Carole Baskin fell prey to an online prank after agreeing to what she thought was an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Baskin, a subject in the wildly popular Netflix documentary, has granted very few interviews since the title dropped in March. All that was going to change after she accepted a sit-down with YouTube tricksters Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, thinking she would be a virtual guest on The Tonight Show.

"We thought, why don't we take a shot in the dark and go for the most exclusive, hard to reach person in the world, with absolutely no hope of it working?" Pieters told Insider about why they reached out to Baskin, who eventually responded to their email after they'd given up hope she would.

He added, "I think she did an interview for a local paper in Tampa where she's from. But this was her first worldwide exclusive interview, which is just quite something."

This isn't the first time the pair have managed to stage interview pranks. They successfully tricked singer Craig David and reality stars Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury from Love Island in the past using audio clips of James Corden.

Watch the interview in full above.

