Image zoom Netflix

Tiger King type TV Show network Netflix genre True Crime

Netflix is rumored to be prepping a new episode of hit true-crime documentary series Tiger King, but don’t count on seeing any more of one important participant.

The wildly popular show pulled the curtain open on exotic animal owners, with Joe Exotic — the self-proclaimed Tiger King — at the center of the tale. Exotic is currently in prison serving a 22-year sentence for his part in the murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis Carole Baskin, and for crimes committed against his animals.

Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, was not content with how she was portrayed in the final version of the series which hit Netflix last month. She slammed the documentary, calling it "salacious and sensational," specifically with the way it framed the disappearance of her husband Don Lewis in 1997. While Netflix has not confirmed a new episode is on the way, at least two original participants have said it is happening, but Baskin wants nothing to do with it.

"We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked," a representative for Baskin told EW in a statement.

Rumors of a new episode began on Saturday when Jeff Lowe, who is the former business partner of Exotic and the current owner of his G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, said a bonus episode was to be released this week.

Exotic's husband Dillon Passage also confirmed his knowledge of another episode happening during an interview on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show.

Passage told Cohen he was not going to be part of the episode, but knew about it. "It's going to be like a live-based episode, I believe. Kind of like a reunion," he told Cohen. "But no, Netflix did not contact me to be a part of that."

"I'm not sure completely on the details," he added. "I only spoke with one of the producers a little while about it because I was asking her. I saw an article saying there was gonna be another episode dropped and I was kind of curious."

Netflix has not responded to EW's requests for confirmation.

Related Content: