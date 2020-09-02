Also added to the cast are Nelly, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, coach Monica Aldama of Cheer fame, actress Skai Jackson, and more.

Tiger King's Carole Baskin is joining Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars type TV Show network ABC genre Reality

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, Carole Baskin is ready to roar on the dance floor.

The big-cat rights activist featured in the wild Netflix docuseries Tiger King is joining Dancing With the Stars!

ABC announced live on Good Morning America Wednesday that Baskin will compete in season 29 of the celebrity dancing competition. Although there are plenty of famous faces in the roster (and quite a few reality stars), the inclusion of the self-described cat lady may be the most surprising and eyebrow-raising.

Stars joining Baskin in the upcoming series include Nelly, Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset and All My Children fame, coach Monica Aldama from Cheer, actress Skai Jackson, and Anne Heche. They join previously announced contestants Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and The Bachelor and The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Hosted by Tyra Banks for the first time, DWTS returns Monday, Sept. 4. Here is the full list of the celebrity contestants and dancers:

Celebrities:

Monica Aldama

Carole Baskin

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis

Anne Heche

Skai Jackson

Justina Machado

AJ McLean

Jeannie Mai

Jesse Metcalfe

Nelly

Nev Schulman

NBA star Charles Oakley

Chrishell Stause

Olympic figure skater and commentator Johnny Weir

Professional dancers:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Baskin rose to fame as a central figure in the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King, which among other things, chronicled her feud with zoo owner Joe Exotic, who was convicted of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her in 2020.

She's recently been in the spotlight for slamming the appearance of wild cats in Cardi B's "WAP" music video and for joking that she "could just slap" Chloe Fineman for the comedian's impression of her on Saturday Night Live.

Related content: