Here's what we know about a Tiger King bonus episode

Tiger King type TV Show network Netflix genre True Crime

Netflix is rumored to be working on a bonus episode of its wildly popular Tiger King docuseries. Fans are growing restless as the streamer remains mum with any details or confirmation, but here's what we do know so far.

Will Joe Exotic be part of the new episode?

The true crime documentary dives into the seedy underbelly of exotic animal ownership in the United States, with a focus on Joe Exotic, the self-proclaimed Tiger King. Exotic is currently in prison serving a 22-year sentence for his role in the murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis, Carole Baskin and for crimes against his animals that violated the Endangered Species Act. But that may not rule him out from being part of a new episode.

Last week, Netflix shared a video on Twitter of Exotic, explaining that he was "interviewed from prison on March 22." It was the first time viewers have heard from Exotic himself since the seven episodes dropped on Netflix March 20.

Who else could be part of it?

Jeff Lowe, Exotic's former business partner and the current owner of the G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, has dropped some hints of his own. Lowe and his wife Lauren recorded a video last week on Cameo — a service where fans can pay a participating celebrity to make a personalized video message — and revealed they were taking part in something new. "Netflix is adding one more episode. We’ll be on next week," Lowe said in the video shared on Twitter by Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner. "We’re filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe, and put your mask on."

Who will not be part of it?

EW broke the news that Baskin said she had not been approached about shooting a follow-up, and "would not participate if asked."

Exotic's husband Dillon Passage was a guest on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show and said he was not invited to participate.

Two other Tiger King participants have expressed their displeasure with the final cut of the series. Both Exotic's ex-husband John Finlay and animal trainer Doc Antle have said they want nothing more to do with any future projects tied to Tiger King.

What will the new episode be about?

During his interview with Cohen, Passage also said he had talked to a Tiger King producer and that the new footage would be more of a reunion special than a new episode. "It's going to be like a live-based episode I believe, kind of like a reunion," he said.

When will fans get to watch the new episode on Netflix?

Netflix has not responded to EW's multiple requests for confirmation or details so Lowe's hint that it would be dropping this week is all we have to go on. Stay tuned!