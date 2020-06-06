Tiger King band releases new 'Killer Carole' song

Tiger King type TV Show network Netflix genre True Crime

Though Tiger King star Joe Exotic is behind bars, the band behind your favorite country-cat tunes has a new Carole Baskin-inspired song to add to your playlist.

As news came out this week that Baskin's late husband's will was forged, the Vince Johnson Band — who actually wrote and performed the music featured in Joe Exotic's cheesy Tiger King music videos — not only signed an exclusive worldwide licensing and distribution deal with BMG Rights Management and Create Music Group, but released their latest track, "Killer Carole."

The one-man band (sadly, former band member Daniel Clinton died last year) confirmed the news on Facebook, writing: "The real band behind Tiger King / Joe Exotic songs like 'I Saw A Tiger' and others inks publishing and distro deals, PLUS releases a new song on Carole Baskin titled 'Killer Carole!'" All of "Exotic's" tunes will be compiled into an album and released on streaming services later this year.

In case you somehow missed it, the hit seven-part Netflix documentary Tiger King tells the tale of a 16-acre Oklahoma zoo owned by an eccentric man named Joe Exotic. In between all the drama, the documentary lightened the mood with music videos featuring Exotic.

While viewers were led to believe gems like "Here Kitty Kitty" were written and performed by Exotic himself, it didn't take long to figure out that he had hired professional musicians Johnson and Clinton (then known as the Clinton Johnson Band) to help with the music. When asked how they got hooked up with Exotic, Johnson revealed he simply responded to an ad to make a theme song for Joe's TV show and park.

The gruesome "Killer Carole" lyrics are based on Exotic's allegation that his arch nemesis, Big Cat Rescue owner Baskin, killed her second husband, Don Lewis, and fed him to her tigers. (Baskin has repeatedly denied knowing anything about Lewis' disappearance.) "Is the body buried deep, is the body underground?" sings Johnson. "Tell me, Killer Carole, where the body can be found? Was he chewed in little pieces in the belly of the beast? Tell me killer Carole, baby, how you gonna sleep?"

But it's not all doom and gloom for Baskin. Earlier this week, Baskin won control of Exotic's zoo in Oklahoma as part of her lawsuit settlement against the imprisoned Tiger King star. Baskin had sued Exotic for trademark infringement.

Listen to "Killer Carole" above.

