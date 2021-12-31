Tiffini Hale, member of Disney's The Party and All-New Mickey Mouse Club, dies at 46

Tiffini Hale, an original cast member on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club who went on to join Disney's pop group The Party, has died, according to a Facebook post by her former castmates. She was 46.

Tiffini Hale Tiffini Hale on 'The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.' | Credit: Youtube

"It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale," reads a post on The Party's Facebook page signed by Hale's bandmates Deedee Magno Hall, Chase Hampton, Jeune Pierre, and Damon Pampolina.

"Early this month," they continued, "she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully."

The Mickey Mouse Club was a variety TV show that originally ran from 1955-1959. The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, which launched on the then-new Disney Channel in 1989, was the third iteration of the series. Hale was an original member of the program that would go on to include future superstars like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Ryan Gosling. Hale and Hampton shared cohosting duties for the final season in 1994.

In 1990, Hale was chosen (alongside Hall, Hampton, Pampolina, and Pierre) to become part of Disney's new pop group The Party. The band released a total of two studio albums and three collections of outtakes and greatest hits, the biggest hit from which was a cover of Dokken's "In My Dreams."

Hale didn't participate in The Party's 2013 reunion, but clearly remains beloved by her former costars and bandmates.