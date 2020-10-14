Tiffany Haddish loses her wig over Sopranos question on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Tiffany Haddish is wigging out!

When asked to name Tony's last snack in The Sopranos, the comedian gets so stumped she resorts to taking off her wig in an exclusive clip from Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's season 2 premiere on Sunday.

"I'm stressed out, I had to take my hair off. I gotta think," she tells host Jimmy Kimmel.

Haddish, the episode's celebrity contestant, will be playing for her She Ready Foundation while firefighter Oliver Fry takes his shot at the $1 million prize.

This season will feature celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice, frontline heroes, and others affected by COVID-19.

The pandemic has forced the show to tape without a live studio audience, which means no "ask the audience" lifeline. However, the show is making up for that by letting expert guests help contestants answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher, or a famed trivia expert — anyone they want — to help them win as much money as they can.

Haddish isn't the only big star Kimmel has hosted on his iteration of the classic game show. Last season Jane Fonda, Anderson Cooper, Eric Stonestreet, Catherine O’Hara, and more were contestants on the program.

"The one thing that really surprised me was Anderson Cooper — how much he knows about important news and how little he knows about unimportant news," Kimmel told EW in April.

He also revealed that every celebrity contestant was nervous — except Fonda.

"She just rattled through the questions. She oftentimes did not even pause to ask her expert for advice," Kimmel added.

The new season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire airs this Sunday at 9 p,m, ET on ABC.

