"I didn't get picked, but it's cool," the comedian quips in an exclusive clip from The Price Is Right at Night.

See Tiffany Haddish come on down to The Price Is Right after being in the audience years ago

Once upon a time, Tiffany Haddish could have joined the likes of Aaron Paul and Vanna White in competing on The Price Is Right before she was famous — but she was not invited to come on down.

Until now, that is. Haddish joins Wednesday's special primetime episode of the long-running game show as a celebrity guest, helping the contestants win money for her charity, the She Ready Foundation. But first, she reminisces about attending the show as a would-be contestant years ago.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT Tiffany Haddish on 'The Price Is Right.' | Credit: Ella DeGea/CBS

"I was outside, standing in the line for hours, came in with my girls, and I wanted to be right where you are," Haddish tells host Drew Carey and contestant Cynthia in the exclusive clip above, over archival footage of her in the audience. "But I didn't get picked. But it's cool! I'm happy to be here with you now."

The comedian then helps Cynthia play the Gas Money game, narrowing down a set of prices in hopes of winning (adopt announcer voice here) A BRAND NEW CAR!

"I would not guess that this is a $32,000 car," Haddish says. "I wouldn't pay that kind of money for it, but I'm cheap."

You'll have to tune in to see if she's correct. The Price Is Right at Night airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

(Video courtesy of CBS)