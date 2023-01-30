Three Women, Let the Right One In, American Gigolo canceled as Showtime merges with Paramount+

It's the end of the line for three Showtime series.

"We are extremely proud of this series and of the outstanding work by Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez, Anika Noni Rose, our showrunner Andrew Hinderaker and his fellow executive producers, and the entire cast and crew. We would like to thank all of them and our partners at Tomorrow Studios, and we wish everyone the best going forward," Showtime said in a statement of Let the Right One In.

Of American Gigolo, the cabler said, "We are grateful to our partners at Paramount Television Studios, the producing team, cast and crew for their tremendous efforts to bring this series to life." In the case of Three Women, the highly anticipated series will reportedly be shopped to other outlets in an attempt to find it a new landing place.

The three cancelations are the first known casualties of Showtime's impending consolidation with Paramount+, which was also first announced on Monday. Paramount CEO Bob Bakish announced the news in a memo to staff, revealing that Showtime's pay-TV channel and the premium tier of streamer Paramount+ will combine and become Paramount+ with Showtime. Info about pricing and what this means for viewers who currently have Showtime and Paramount+ will be revealed in the coming weeks.

In a separate memo, Chris McCarthy, who has been tapped to lead the Showtime studio and linear channel, wrote that resources will be put into "building out the lanes that have made the Showtime brand famous, as well as turning our hit shows into global hit franchises." The memo specifically called out series such as Dexter, Your Honor, Yellowjackets, Billions, Homeland, The Chi, and the upcoming Fellow Travelers as examples.

"To do this, we will divert investment away from areas which are underperforming and that account for less than 10 percent of our views," he continued. "We have already begun conversations with our production partners about what content makes sense moving forward and which shows have franchise potential."

