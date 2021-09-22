We drank three rounds with Queens stars Eve and Brandy

While they have similar résumés, Brandy and Eve — two icons of the aughts — didn't really know each other before signing on to ABC's new musical melodrama Queens (premiering Oct. 19). "When I came out, Brandy, you were [on Moesha]. And then when I went into TV [on Eve], Brandy went back to the music. So we would maybe see each other in passing," says the "Tambourine" rapper, seated next to her new costar and fellow UPN alum at the bar of upscale Korean-inspired steakhouse Noona, in the Atlanta suburb Duluth. "But I'm, like, her biggest fan. She's one of my faves," responds Brandy. "We had the same stylist at one point, so we crossed paths, but I just know that being here with her is a blessing."