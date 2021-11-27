While working at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, Well reportedly became caught in an automatic conveyer belt that did not stop.

Thomas Wells, a former contestant on the Fox singing competition show The X Factor, died after a reported workplace accident earlier this month. He was 46.

While on the job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, Wells became caught in an automatic conveyer belt that did not stop, his wife Jessica Wells told TMZ. He died at a Texas hospital on Nov. 13.

Born in 1975, Wells competed on the American version of The X Factor in 2011 and on NBC's vocal competition The Winner Is in 2013. He also reportedly auditioned for America's Got Talent and The Voice.

Wells became interested in music at a young age and performed in his church and school choirs, according to his obituary.

"Thomas had an amazing voice and loved singing hymns as well as contemporary music," the obituary reads. "He always had a smile and loved to joke and give people a hard time. He was a great entertainer and always became the center of attention."

Wells and his wife, Jessica, married in October 2004, per his obituary. In addition to Jessica, Wells is survived by his parents, Ricky and Rosemary Dean Wells, and his sister Brandi.