Thomas Middleditch accused of sexual misconduct at now closed L.A. Goth nightclub in 2019

Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch has been accused of sexual misconduct towards a then-21-year-old woman while the two were on the dance floor. of the now-defunct private Goth club Cloak & Dagger in Hollywood back in 2019.

In an expose published on Sunday, the L.A. Times reported that according to club-goer Hannah Harding, Middleditch made "lewd sexual overtures" toward her and her girlfriend in front of several employees including Kate Morgan, operations manager of the members-only club where Middleditch was one of many famous faces who was a regular at the notoriously "uninhibited" parties.

Morgan told the Times she alerted co-founders Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson of the unwelcome behavior but felt like "they dismissed it." It was not until a week later, she says, that Bravin reached out to her about the incident, and even then only to tell her that she must have been mistaken.

The Times quoted an IG dm that Harding said she later received from Middleditch: "Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you ... I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster ... I don't expect you to want to be my friend or anything ... I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable."

EW has reached out to reps for Middleditch, who previously declined the newspaper's request for comment. EW has not spoken directly with Harding, but is out to Bravin and Patterson for comment on the allegations. No legal charges, civil or criminal, have been brought.

Harding told the Times that after she complained, she saw the actor grope another woman at the club based on the co-owner's lack of followup, she concluded, "They cared more about famous people at their club than women's safety."

The Times said it based its reporting on accounts provided by 10 women, four of them former employees of the secretive Goth club. Bravin, a musician and DJ formerly with Crazy Town and She Wants Revenge, is accused of supporting his celebrity clientele over complaints received by former staff and members, although he previously promised via social media to "handle things immediately" if he received reports of any misconduct.

Both Bravin, who has previously DJ'ed for Barack Obama and Prince, and Patterson, a Grammy-nominated composer, have been accused by members and former employees of cutting corners with safety at the club and their festivals and ignoring multiple complaints of abuse conveyed to them by staff, according to the Times report.

Patterson told the outlet in a statement, "As far as I am aware, they reported every incident to us, and to my knowledge, we dealt with every single issue brought to our attention."

Bravin has also faced allegations from multiple former staff who claim he flirted with them while in a position of power, leaving the women in fear for their jobs if they didn't put up with it. One female staffer who wished to remain anonymous told the Times she felt " vulnerable" as Bravin made advances at her, and later they began a sexual relationship after he offered professional advancement opportunities that never came to fruition.

Bravin released his own statement to the Times, "as a result of my unconscionable ignorance to an existing power dynamic between me as part-owner of Cloak & Dagger and the members, I came to understand how my flirtatious communication could have been inappropriate and unacceptable."

Bravin and Patterson announced the club's closure in January.