This Is Us wedding finale: Watch Madison tell Kevin, 'This is your last chance to make a run for it'

The season 5 finale of NBC's This Is Us is set on the day that Kevin and Madison are to pledge forever vows, although everyone, probably including Kevin and Madison, is eager to see exactly how this will all play out. We're not trying to stir up anything here, but early on their wedding day, the bride-to-be will confess to her fiancé something that could change the course of their relationship.

"All right, Pearson, this is it, for the last time," quips Madison (Caitlin Thompson) in EW's exclusive video above. "Women in my family get varicose veins early. Knees and ankles," Madison continues. "We look like Thomas Guides by the time we're 50, so… this is your last chance to make a run for it."

Answers Kevin (Justin Hartley): "No, my feet are firmly planted right here on the ground."

This Is Us Caitlin Thompson and Justin Hartley on NBC's "This Is Us." | Credit: NBC

However firmly they are planted, those feet were a bit cold, as were Madison's, at the end of last week's episode. Why did Kevin deflect that question about their future with humor? Is Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) still occupying space in Kevin's head, even after he deleted her cell number? One obstacle early in the day seems to be the less threatening but disruptive Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne), who's eager to play wedding videographer, even though the couple already have one. Also: Kevin is acting like a groomzilla by stressing over the music, Madison seems awfully lost in her thoughts when Kevin was talking about the music, and Nicky advises them to have a U-Haul handy because his wedding gift is being delivered to the wedding venue and it is big.

Watch the video above to see chaos start to take flight, and read a few key finale hints from TIU co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker.

The finale airs Tuesday on NBC at a special time, 10 p.m. ET/PT, and will likely be followed by you or your Pearson-watching pal texting each other a variation on, "Oh my God, did you just see that? WTF does that mean?"

