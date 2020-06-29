Brown also would like to share the screen with Bryan Cranston, among others.

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown wants Denzel Washington to play Randall's relative

As always-striving, sometimes overstepping family man Randall Pearson on This Is Us, Sterling K. Brown has enjoyed some memorable guest-star moments, such as wrestling with his brother, Kevin (Justin Hartley), while Seth Meyers breaks it up, and battling his therapist (Pamela Adlon). But as NBC's hit family drama heads deeper into its story and starts to near the finish line, Brown has a few ideas of actors with whom he'd love to see cross paths and match wits.

"Bryan Cranston just came to mind," Brown tells EW. "If Walter White could find his way into the Pearson universe, that would be something pretty incredible."

You're goddamn right it would be. Other choices? "My biggest acting crush is probably Robert Downey Jr.," he continues. "I’m watching a lot of The Good Fight right now. I’m loving Delroy [Lindo] and everything that he does on that show. [Christine] Baranski is absolutely wonderful. I hope they’re able to finish their season in a way that’s satisfying to its viewers because they had to stop [in the middle of the season]. That’s really, really good."

But there is one actor lurking in Brown's brain that stands above the rest on his wish list. And he just happens to be Lindo's costar in Malcom X. Let's call this one the perfect Training Day for Brown. "Dream beyond dreams... If I was somehow related to Denzel Washington and we had a chance to have the epic scene of all scenes, I could then ascend to heaven a happy man," he says.

