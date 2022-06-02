Here's what every This Is Us star is doing next
- TV Show
Family time is officially over: NBC's hit drama This Is Us wrapped up six seasons of feelings, flashbacks, and twists last week. Don't worry, though, the Pearsons live on. Well, the actors do, and they've already lined up their next projects. Some cast members will move on to rival networks, while others will relocate to streamers, the big screen, and even a music venue near you. Let's flash-forward to their upcoming shows, movies, and tours.
It's all fun and Game for Justin Hartley
Currently, you'll find Justin Hartley (Kevin) starring opposite Rebel Wilson in the Netflix comedy film Senior Year, about a 37-year-old woman who awakens from a two-decade coma and returns to high school. "Blaine [Hartley's character] stayed in the town, but he is now married to someone else — her rival — so there's a fun flirtation thing there," Hartley says. "Basically I came in, I acted like a complete jackass for three weeks, I had the time of my life and people just laughed. It was really, really fun, really wonderful."
Hartley — who will get festive later this year in the Netflix Christmas movie Noel Diary — is also starring in the CBS pilot The Never Game, which is about a reward-seeking survivalist. "It's a very physical role," he says. "It's something so different for me, something I haven't done in a while. The guy's an expert tracker, he takes the law into his own hands. He doesn't have to play by the same rules necessarily that the lawyers and the cops have to play by, and he's got this mercenary side to him. We also have a lot of levity in our show because he was raised off the grid. He doesn't get a lot of pop culture references, which lends itself to some hilarious, hilarious comedy."
Chrissy Metz embraces the pain in Stay Awake
Chrissy Metz (Kate) is currently working on her debut album, but she's singing a much different tune in the upcoming indie drama Stay Awake. "My sons are raising themselves because my character is going through an addiction of opioids," the actress says of the movie's plot. "It's just such an important story to tell because a lot of addicts get villainized, but also, you don't see the children's perspectives of the pain and the anguish and the sadness that comes with having a parent who is basically an absentee parent, not a choice of her own." In addition, this summer she'll film Good Luck, Nightingale, which Metz describes as a "Munchausen horror movie, not of the blood-and-guts kind — very different from old Kate Pearson, which I'm excited about."
Mandy Moore is ready to tour
A pop star before she arrived in Hollywood, Mandy Moore (Rebecca) is putting her acting career on hold for a bit while she reconnects with her singer-songwriter roots. To support her just-released album, In Real Life, she'll head out on a 26-city tour in June, her first North American jaunt in a decade. "There's creative catharsis in doing something that feels removed enough from the This Is Us universe, but will help me process my feelings of being done with the show in this very, very seminal chapter of my life, without a comparison," Moore says. "Because I don't know, personally, if I could just jump onto something right now. It would be too hard. I personally need just a little bit more distance to figure out what I want to do next so I'm not just comparing."
Sterling K. Brown is set to flash back in time for Washington Black
Sterling K. Brown (Randall) will star in and executive produce the Hulu limited series Washington Black, an adaptation of Esi Edugyan's best-selling novel about a boy named George Washington Black who escapes from a plantation in Barbados in the 1830s, creates a flying machine, and embarks on a globe-hopping journey with his slave master's abolitionist brother. (Brown plays a mentor for Black.) "I never had a chance to see a young Black man's story, a slave story told from the perspective of a dreamer," Brown says. "And what I mean by that is that it's not about the hardship of the institution, because we all know about just how difficult this institution was, but it's how someone is able to transcend that difficulty through the power of their imagination and their own dreams."
Brown — whose upcoming movies include the sci-fi drama Biosphere and The Defender, about pioneering lawyer Scipio Africanus Jones — also stars with Regina Hall in the dark comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., about a pastor and his wife who seek to rebuild their congregation in the wake of a scandal by hiring a documentary film crew to chronicle their rise from the ashes. "It's something that takes a look at the Black church, takes a look at the megachurch, talks about the things that are loved by Adamma Ebo, our writer-director, and also the things that they think can be improved about the institution. I had a lot of fun shooting it. And Regina Hall is my hero."
Milo Ventimiglia sees a lot of pros in this con
In addition to returning to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in season 5, Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) is in the voice cast for the Audible podcast The Miranda Obsession. But at the moment, he's filming the ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, which centers on a con-man named Charlie who crosses romantic paths with an undercover CIA officer. "People would always ask me how much of me was in Jack or how much of Jack was in me," says Ventimiglia, who also serves as an executive producer. "There's even more so in Charlie. I think the lines are going to be really blurred between who Charlie is and who Milo is in that existence. Because as an actor, you're constantly putting on different roles. As a con man you're constantly putting on different roles. So how can you really tap into your true self? That's kind of the question."
Jon Huertas heads to prison
Jon Huertas (Miguel) plays a prison warden in the upcoming thriller Prisoner's Daughter, starring Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox. "It's inspired by this fractured story between a father and daughter, and my character at the very beginning helps to broker a reconciliation between the father and the daughter," he says.
He's also focusing on his work behind the camera, whether directing or developing projects with his production company WestSide Stories (that includes two upcoming podcasts One More Day and The McGuire Incident). "I just want to kind of be that person that we need in Latinx community that is creating and developing stories that are general market, that happen to have a Latinx character at the center of it," Huertas says. "I want to make sure that we're not just telling stories to ourselves, but we're sharing our stories with everyone." He's backing up his commitment by creating a scholarship fund, Somos Nostros, for Latinx writers.
Susan Kelechi Watson is dreaming big and small (screen)
Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth) is doing the dance of figuring out her next big thing: She currently has two films and a TV series in development.
Chris Sullivan is plumbing for laughs
Chris Sullivan (Toby) joins Ventimiglia in the ABC family by starring in the ABC comedy pilot The Son In Law, which features a divorced dad plumbing contractor who falls for a woman who happens to be super wealthy, South Asian royalty. "It's hysterical, it's heartfelt," he says of the project, adding with a laugh: "Ironically, it's a little bit where Toby leaves off, a divorced man moving on with his life, and he's a blue-collar guy is trying to impress the upper class family of his fiancée."
Ron Cephas Jones is still seeking the Truth
It's a true crime that we didn't get more of Ron Cephas Jones as William on This Is Us. (Though he doubly delighted in the show's final two episodes, popping up as the train conductor and in a "Memphis" bonus moment). Speaking of true crime, Jones is filming season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told, on which he plays the father of the podcaster-journalist portrayed by Octavia Spencer. "It's a very, very interesting and layered character, something that's full, especially coming off of This Is Us," he says. "I'm very, very excited about it."
Jones returned last month to Law & Order: Organized Crime as Congressman Kilbride. ("He just got arrested, so hopefully they'll revisit him next season as well.") And this month he'll be on the biggest stage, the Tony Awards, as he's nominated for his work in the Broadway play Clyde's by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. "That's where my work has been, so go with what you know," he says. "I'll always want to go back to the stage. That's just where my heart and soul is — always. But the work translates from stage to film and television for me now. So either or."
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments