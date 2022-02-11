This Is Us sets May series finale date

Brace your tear ducts for some incoming news: This Is Us has been given an official farewell date.

The series finale of the time-tripping family drama will air May 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, NBC announced Friday.

The show has unveiled five episodes of its final 18 episodes, and is currently off the air during NBC's broadcast of the Winter Olympics. This Is Us returns with a new episode Feb. 22.

This Is Us became a critical darling and ratings hit when it launched in the fall of 2016. The show has been nominated for 38 Emmys thus far, winning four. The cast includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Jon Huertas.

Here, Sullivan breaks down the most recent episode, which he directed, while TIU co-executive producer Julia Brownell, who wrote the installment, offers her take.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.