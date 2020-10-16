This Is Us addresses Black Lives Matter protests in new season 5 trailer

Only two days after dropping the first trailer for season 5 of This Is Us with new footage, NBC is offering up another peek or two at the two-hour season premiere.

A new 90-second trailer for the hit family drama opens by revisiting the disturbing fight that Randall (Sterling K. Brown) had with his brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) in the season 4 finale. As previously previewed, the ensuing rift will be significant enough that Randall will celebrate the Big Three's 40th birthday apart from Kevin and Kate (Chrissy Metz). Randall and his family have other things on their minds, too, as we see a scene in which the family is gathered around the TV, watching a Black Lives Matter protest. (Creator Dan Fogelman has confirmed that the show will address the pandemic and the racial reckoning in season 5.) "What we're dealing with as a people is just so tragic, Beth," Randall tells his wife. "Hey, I'm not going anywhere," answers Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

Next, at the family cabin, where the rest of the family has gathered for the birthday celebration, the mentally faltering Rebecca (Mandy Moore) declares, "I don’t know what it is, you guys, but I just feel like magic," a comment that seems to concern or sadden her daughter, Kate (Chrissy Metz). (Viewers already have learned that this birthday celebration ends with Rebecca being returned to the cabin by the police.)

More drama surrounding Madison (Caitlin Thompson) — with whom Kevin is having a baby — awaits in this trailer after Kevin tells Kate (Chrissy Metz), "My fiancée has got morning sickness." When Kate responds, "You’re going to need to explain your use of the word fiancée to me," Kevin gives a look somewhere between sheepish and, well, oops.

The trailer then takes viewers back to Randall, who laments to Beth, "For all I know today isn’t even my birthday. I’ll never really know what happened that day." We then see a shot of William (Jermel Nakia) on the bus with baby Randall, presumably on the day that Randall was left at a firehouse for adoption, as the premiere will revisit not only the Big Three's 40th birthday but their first one, too.

The last bit of new footage features Beth comforting Randall once again: "The world is a resilient place. This pain is not forever, Nothing is forever. Except us." Check it out for yourself below.

This Is Us returns to NBC on Oct. 27 at 9 p.m., and you can read what Chrissy Metz teased about season 5 as well as what Chris Sullivan did. And what did Milo Ventimiglia have to say about the show's ultimate ending? That's over here.

