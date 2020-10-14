See first trailer from This Is Us season 5, with Kevin and Randall's post-fight meeting

This Is Us type TV Show network NBC Where to watch Close Streaming Options

With just under two weeks until the two-hour season 5 premiere of This Is Us, NBC is offering you a first peek at the Pearsons back in action.

This is the first trailer for the time-hopping family drama featuring flashes of new footage. Granted, there's not a lot, given that the show began filming just a few weeks ago, but there's just enough to raise interest, eyebrows, and questions. After a flurry of family images — and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) telling teen Kate (Hannah Zeile), "I think it's time we start a new chapter" — you see Randall (Sterling K. Brown) celebrating his 40th birthday with wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and the rest of his family — and not with his siblings at the family cabin, as previously teased in a flashforward last season. Next, Kevin (Justin Hartley) walks to his car wearing a mask, a shot included to show you that the Pearsons also will be coping with the real-world pandemic. (Creator Dan Fogelman has said that the show will "attack" COVID-19 "head on" in season 5.)

Image zoom NBC

Kevin is then seen in bed with Madison (Caitlin Thompson), rubbing her pregnant belly. While viewers had learned in the season 4 finale that she was carrying his child — two of them, actually — they get confirmation that Madison was indeed the fiancée with morning sickness that Kevin had previously referenced, with the shot of Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin, and Madison on the couch at the cabin. The teaser-trailer ends with Kevin answering the door at the cabin, only to see... Randall standing there. That should make the big 4-0 celebration extra awkward, considering their blow0out fight in the season 4 finale.

Check out the 30-second trailer below, see what Chrissy Metz teased about season 5 as well as Chris Sullivan, and tune in to the season 5 premiere on Oct. 27 at 9 p.m.

Related content: