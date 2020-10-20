First This Is Us season 5 photos show tense Big Three birthday reunion

One week from today, after a seven-month hiatus, the Pearsons finally will return to the air. With them, they bring the promise of illumination on questions bouncing around your head. How damaged is the brotherly bond between Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) after that fight? How is Kevin faring as a father-to-be with the pregnant-with-twins Madison (Caitlin Thompson)? Is Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in a deeper decline than expected — and why was she taken back to the cabin on the Big Three's 40th birthday? Will Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) move quickly on adopting a second child? And what kind of cakes will be served as the dueling birthday celebrations?

We don't have those answers in this story. But what we do have are exclusive photos from the two-hour season 5 premiere of This Is Us. Perhaps you've seen the first two trailers, which offered up brief peeks at the Pearson siblings celebrating the big day, a moment of solemnity as Randall watched a Black Lives Matter protest with his family, Kevin wearing a mask, confirmation that Madison is indeed Kevin's fiancée, and the moment that Randall showed up at the cabin. Above and below, you can see echoes of those moments, with Kevin taking the appropriate pandemic precautions, Randall admiring his birthday cake with his daughter Annie (Faithe Herman), and Kevin letting something slip with Kate. But here you also can see Randall speaking with Deja's boyfriend, Malik (Asante Blackk), Madison and Kevin looking surprised by… something, Miguel (Jon Huertas) poignantly looking on as life swirls around him, and the Big Three uncomfortably reuniting at the cabin. The big 4-0 clearly will be a day for some to remember. (And maybe one others may wish to forget?)