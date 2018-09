The third season of This Is Us will hit your TV screen in just a few weeks — Sept. 25 at 9 p.m., to be specific — but photographic evidence of the premiere is coming to your computer screen right now. The season 3 premiere of NBC’s hit family drama picks up the story on a special day — the 38th birthdays of the Big Three. The episode also will delve into the past — this time the ’70s — to witness the first date between Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore). There’s no admission fee to this carnival of images; simply start scrolling and reacquaint with the Pearsons.