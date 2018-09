This Is Us stars reveal their favorite scenes from season 2

In a Jack-like move, Ventimiglia tries to focus on all the other characters but his, pointing to the trilogy of episodes that focused on each member of the Big Three, and Moore’s performance surrounding Jack’s death. Pressed to isolate a Jack-based highlight, he settles on a scene from “A Manny Splendored Thing” which Jack began taking responsibility for his drinking problem, which included admitting to his daughter, Kate, that he had an addiction, and needed his kids to help him through this.

“That might have been one of the harder moments I had during the whole season,” he says. “And it was only because I’ve spoken to friends of mine who have had to tell their kids that he had a drinking or drug problem, some kind of addiction. To know that they’re risking this hero status and be taken down a notch, but also they can’t lie to their kids anymore — that was a particularly painful moment. But at the same time I didn’t feel like there was any performance in there. Honestly, Milo was gone and Jack was sitting there with his daughter, admitting his faults, and watching it back it’s like, ‘Oh god, it hurts!’ It even hurts me now thinking about it, because I have such pain for this man who knows that he’s probably deeply scarring his daughter and his kids and his family because of his actions.”