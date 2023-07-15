The family that strikes together, stays together.

Mandy Moore reunites with This Is Us costars Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas at SAG strike: 'My forever family'

It was a Pearson family reunion on the picket line Friday.

"Day 1. Proud to stand with my fellow @sagaftra and @wgawest members demanding a fair contract," she captioned her Instagram post, adding the hashtags "#sagaftrastrike," "#wgastrong," and "#unionstrong."

Moore also shared an additional snapshot of her, Metz, and Huertas together on her Instagram Story with the caption "My forever family."

Metz shared a snapshot of the trio together on her own Instagram account, writing, "Fam for life. Day one."

Moore starred as Pearson family matriarch Rebecca on all six seasons of the celebrated NBC show alongside Metz and Huertas, who played her daughter Kate and Rebecca's second husband, Miguel, respectively. In addition to his role as Miguel, Huertas directed two episodes of the Emmy-winning series.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland announced that the union's national board had voted unanimously to launch the guild's strike after failing to reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP). With the decision, they join their sister union, the Writers' Guild of America, which has been on strike since May 1.

SAG-AFTRA — which represents more than 160,000 performers including actors, announcers, DJs, dancers, broadcast journalists, and more — completed its original contract on June 30, but it had a 12-day extension to continue negotiations that subsequently ended on July 12. The union is demanding better working conditions and compensation for its workers amid industry changes related to streaming and artificial intelligence.

